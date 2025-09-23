46,352 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF $DEED Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEED. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 992,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after buying an additional 86,699 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 320,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 159,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DEED stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (DEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US securitized debt securities that have broad maturities. DEED was launched on Apr 29, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

