48,100 Shares in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,552.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SoundHound AI by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOUN. Northland Securities raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 2.58. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.88 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 73.13% and a negative net margin of 171.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

