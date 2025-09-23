67,071 Shares in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. $GLRE Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.19% of Greenlight Capital Re at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $1,341,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 5,284.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLRE opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $15.82.

Insider Activity

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.36. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas James Curnock sold 11,500 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $148,695.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 179,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,227.76. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Isaacs sold 8,393 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $107,346.47. Following the sale, the director owned 71,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,842.23. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $450,001. 23.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

