8,600 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $148,363,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,427,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,161,000 after acquiring an additional 632,049 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 595,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 288,244 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.01 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director David P. Southwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $700,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,850 shares in the company, valued at $983,029. This represents a 41.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 39,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $2,268,262.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,151.04. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,393 shares of company stock valued at $7,640,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.