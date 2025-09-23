8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives $2.49 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.4857.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on 8X8 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Stock Up 2.8%

Insider Transactions at 8X8

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $49,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,950.65. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in 8X8 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 249,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,009,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 393,478 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in 8X8 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,218,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.