Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.4% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

