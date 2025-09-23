Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. $AVTE Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 8,210.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

