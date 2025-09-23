Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.