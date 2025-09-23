Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total value of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock valued at $698,280,697. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.