Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $AOSL Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 760.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $9,267,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $921.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $53.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AOSL

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.