Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR Position Raised by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 48.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 290.2% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Metallurgical Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $161.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $255.04.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $550.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $154.68 per share, with a total value of $8,198,040.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 734,537 shares in the company, valued at $113,618,183.16. This represents a 7.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,478.32. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

