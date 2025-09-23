Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $67,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 85.7% in the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.31.

GOOGL opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

