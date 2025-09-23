Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stake Lifted by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 44,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $256.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $180.96.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total value of $149,664.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,799.04. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $8,108,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,397,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,149,304. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.