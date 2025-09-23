Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Stock Position Raised by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 44,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96. The company has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

