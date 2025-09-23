Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,674,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 155.7% during the second quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 26,624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

