American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,567.70. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $115.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

