American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.0%

AEP opened at $107.05 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Scotiabank raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

