Analysts Set Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) PT at $37.71

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.7143.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3,005.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

