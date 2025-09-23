Analysts Set Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) Target Price at GBX 511.83

Shares of Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 511.83.

Get Barratt Redrow alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTRW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 price target on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 575 to GBX 550 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow from GBX 591 to GBX 510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a report on Monday, September 8th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow Stock Down 1.4%

Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 370.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3,598.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 373.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.57. Barratt Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 347.60 and a twelve month high of GBX 507.40.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 25.50 EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Redrow

In other news, insider Geeta Nanda purchased 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 369 per share, for a total transaction of £4,970.43. Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 386 per share, for a total transaction of £9,650. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,884 shares of company stock worth $8,220,881 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barratt Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.