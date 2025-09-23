Analysts Set Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Price Target at $21.50

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
Several research firms recently commented on TLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 28th.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.
