Analysts Set TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Price Target at $10.90

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.90.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised TriSalus Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLSI

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.49.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 million. TriSalus Life Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLSI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 120,471.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 178,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 107.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 235,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.