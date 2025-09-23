Analyzing Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) and Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Superior Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands 2.49% 226.31% 5.19% Superior Group of Companies 1.44% 4.22% 2.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hanesbrands and Superior Group of Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 3 1 0 2.25 Superior Group of Companies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hanesbrands presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.70%. Superior Group of Companies has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.86%. Given Superior Group of Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies is more favorable than Hanesbrands.

80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Superior Group of Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hanesbrands and Superior Group of Companies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $3.51 billion 0.65 -$320.43 million $0.24 26.90 Superior Group of Companies $565.68 million 0.32 $12.00 million $0.51 22.53

Superior Group of Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanesbrands. Superior Group of Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanesbrands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Group of Companies has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanesbrands beats Superior Group of Companies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands. The Healthcare Apparel segment manufactures and sells healthcare apparel, such as scrubs, lab coats, protective apparel, and patient gowns under the Fashion Seal Healthcare, CID Resources and Wink, and Carhartt brand names. This segment sells healthcare service apparel to healthcare laundries, dealers, distributors, and physical and e-commerce retailers. The Contact Centers segment offers outsourced, nearshore business process outsourcing, and contact and call-center support services. The company was formerly known as Superior Uniform Group, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Group of Companies, Inc. in May 2018. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

