Analyzing T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cambium Networks and T-Mobile US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00 T-Mobile US 1 12 9 3 2.56

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 197.03%. T-Mobile US has a consensus target price of $258.02, indicating a potential upside of 8.62%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than T-Mobile US.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

87.2% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.3% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of T-Mobile US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cambium Networks has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T-Mobile US has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and T-Mobile US”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $220.20 million 0.13 -$77.42 million ($3.03) -0.33 T-Mobile US $81.40 billion 3.28 $11.34 billion $10.60 22.41

T-Mobile US has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than T-Mobile US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and T-Mobile US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A T-Mobile US 14.53% 19.68% 5.78%

Summary

T-Mobile US beats Cambium Networks on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambium Networks



Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management. It also offers cnMatrix Ethernet enterprise switching solutions; cnMaestro and cnMaestro X network management platform that provide users with an integrated, intelligent, and easy to use tool for end-to-end network management; network planning tools, such as cnHeat, a network planning subscription service that provides a heat map coverage model display of locations for FWB connectivity; LINKPlanner that allows users to visualize and analyze hypothetical network deployment scenarios to evaluate performance and reliability; and cnArcher, a smartphone app that accelerates installation and deployment of fixed wireless products by field technicians. The company's products are used in broadband access, wireless backhaul, Internet of Things, public safety, national security, and defense communications networks, and Wi-Fi access applications. It serves public or private network operators; broadband internet service providers; mobile network operators; mid-market enterprises, such as education, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and retail; state and local government; energy, mining, rail operator and utility industries; and military agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

About T-Mobile US



T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services. In addition, the company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands through its owned and operated retail stores, T-Mobile app and customer care channels, and its websites. It also sells its devices to dealers and other third-party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party websites. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

