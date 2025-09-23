AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 9,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,779.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $38.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $599.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.19.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.16. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 366.98% and a negative net margin of 107.66%.The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $493,202.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,025.05. This trade represents a 80.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

