Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

HOUS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Up 45.7%

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.66. Anywhere Real Estate has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Anywhere Real Estate

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

