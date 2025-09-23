Arvinas, Inc. $ARVN Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arvinas were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stephens cut their target price on Arvinas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arvinas from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $552.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.38.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.The firm had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

