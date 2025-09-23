ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. $ASX Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 35.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,973,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,631 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,836,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,815 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,452,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 997,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,775,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 780,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 713,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASX opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

