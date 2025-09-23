Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,526 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $19,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,657,000 after acquiring an additional 931,032 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18,732.9% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 781,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,188,000 after acquiring an additional 776,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $135.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The technology company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.21% and a net margin of 4.73%.The business had revenue of $29.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.450 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 9.550-9.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $91,632.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,915.20. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,679,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,623,756. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

