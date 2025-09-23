Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. $AMBA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 44.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 111.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Ambarella by 611.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Ambarella by 452.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $178,638.07. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 977,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,637,106.04. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $391,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 788,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,664,630.47. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,786. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 2.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $95.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ambarella has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella

Ambarella Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.