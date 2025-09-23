Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 3,878.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584,421 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Oscar Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.01. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

