Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 306,506 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,506 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $18,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock opened at $217.09 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $199.69 and a one year high of $242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day moving average is $228.69. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

