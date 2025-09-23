Atlanticus Holdings Corporation $ATLC Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATLC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlanticus by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 243,053 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,588,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 2.00. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlanticus

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

(Free Report)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.