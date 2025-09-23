AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after buying an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,480,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total transaction of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $11,337,007.50. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $4,115.07 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,898.57 and a 1 year high of $4,388.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,041.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,805.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $4,038.00 to $4,504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,260.00 to $4,925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,750.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,449.18.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

