Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 71.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 9.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Avantor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Avantor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

