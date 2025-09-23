Balefire LLC Purchases 9,498 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Balefire LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Balefire LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 119,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

