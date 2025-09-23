Baron Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,488 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in NVIDIA by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 3,864 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 176,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 76,247 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $4,972,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total transaction of $13,231,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,683,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,350,673.26. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,109,874 shares of company stock worth $698,280,697 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.