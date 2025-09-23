Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

B has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. Barrick Mining has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,919.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Mining

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.