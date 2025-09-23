Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.5% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systrade AG bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $6,688,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,771,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 101,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of AMZN opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

