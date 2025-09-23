BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust $BMEZ Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 326.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,764 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 81,010 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 112.7% in the first quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 308,562 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 222,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 112,514 shares in the last quarter.

BMEZ opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,450.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

