BMO Capital Markets Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $115.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COP. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $92.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,382,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,623,946,000 after buying an additional 287,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,610,608 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,319,746,000 after buying an additional 437,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,393,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 224,201 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,778,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $966,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

