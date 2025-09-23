Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 627.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. William Blair upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $99.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

