Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT at $23.45

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.4545.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 123,970.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,163,649 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166,203 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $19,779,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 65.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,110,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,205 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,958,271 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $36,208,000 after acquiring an additional 890,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $14,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%.Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

