Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000.

Shares of BURL opened at $258.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.21. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total transaction of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

