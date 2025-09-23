Burt Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.