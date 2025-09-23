Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) Shares Up 12.8% – Time to Buy?

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Free Report) was up 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 375,753 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 250,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Charlie’s Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Charlie’s Company Profile
Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada.
