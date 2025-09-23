Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 145.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 596 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. William Blair upgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $651,547.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,766,689.20. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

