Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 95,856 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 58,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,484 shares during the period. Codere Online Luxembourg makes up about 1.9% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.94% of Codere Online Luxembourg worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

