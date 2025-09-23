Comparing Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.48% 6.20% 3.78% CBL & Associates Properties 12.18% 22.22% 2.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $449.61 million 13.26 $203.00 million $1.18 25.50 CBL & Associates Properties $515.56 million N/A $58.97 million N/A N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Essential Properties Realty Trust and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $35.18, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.