Comparing Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Get Onfolio alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Onfolio and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onfolio -16.37% -38.18% -18.88% Groupon -1.89% -19.61% -1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onfolio 0 0 0 0 0.00 Groupon 1 0 4 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Onfolio and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Groupon has a consensus target price of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 30.76%. Given Groupon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than Onfolio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onfolio and Groupon”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onfolio $7.86 million 0.76 -$1.77 million ($0.41) -2.83 Groupon $492.56 million 1.87 -$59.03 million ($0.24) -94.96

Onfolio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon. Groupon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Onfolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Onfolio has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Groupon beats Onfolio on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Onfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.