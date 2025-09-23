Comparing Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) & Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tri Pointe Homes 9.22% 11.33% 7.75% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tri Pointe Homes has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

97.0% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Tri Pointe Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Gafisa shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tri Pointe Homes and Gafisa”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tri Pointe Homes $4.42 billion 0.69 $458.03 million $3.93 8.54 Gafisa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tri Pointe Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and Gafisa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tri Pointe Homes 0 2 3 1 2.83 Gafisa 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tri Pointe Homes presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Given Tri Pointe Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tri Pointe Homes is more favorable than Gafisa.

Summary

Tri Pointe Homes beats Gafisa on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia. It operates active selling communities, and owned or controlled lots. The company sells its homes through own sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. It provides financial services, such as mortgage financing, title and escrow, and property and casualty insurance agency services. The company was formerly known as TRI Pointe Group, Inc. and changed its name to Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. in January 2021. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa S.A. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

